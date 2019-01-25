Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese to soon have a new administrative archbishop

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro Malabar Church will soon have a new Administrative Archbishop. A decision in this regard was taken by the newly-appointed Presbyteral Council during its first meeting in Kochi on Thursday.

Clearing the Church’s outstanding financial debts and the stipulations of the recent circular issued by Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church Cardinal George Alencherry after the Synod meeting, were also discussed.Sources said the decision for selecting a new administrative archbishop was made by Bishop Jacob Manathodath during the meeting.

“Names of three bishops will be sent to the Vatican. If they are approved by the Pope, the new administrative archbishop will be elected through voting. It is likely one of the existing bishops of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese could be elected,” said sources.

Earlier, Express had reported that the Ernakulam-Angamaly diocese was likely to get an administrative archbishop, according to the rising demand for the same within the Church. After the controversial land deals of the archdiocese, the Vatican had replaced Cardinal Alencherry with Mar Jacob Manathodath as Apostolic Administrator .

Meanwhile, several members of the Council voiced their opposition to the guidelines listed in the recent circular issued by Cardinal Alencherry stating they have adversely affected the morale of the clergy. The priests also said the circular was against the teachings and preachings of Pope Francis. However, Bishop Manathodath said matters concerning the circular would be discussed in the permanent Synod meeting in August this year.

“The ways of clearing the debts of the Church were also discussed at the meeting. Since the Church is struggling to sell its lands, more effective ways to sell off the properties will be discussed in the general Synod,” said sources.