Home Cities Kochi

HC imposes cost on parishioner

While dismissing the petition, Justice A Hariprasad observed the attempt to misuse or abuse the justice administration system with ulterior motives has to be nixed at the first opportunity.

Published: 25th January 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday imposed a cost of `50,000 on a member of the Jacobite faction who filed a petition seeking to review the order of the court granting police protection to Fr Thomas Paul Ramban of Orthodox faction and vicar of Marthoma Cheriya Palli, Kothamangalam. The court directed the petitioner - Bibin Basil - to pay the amount to Kerala State Legal Service Authority (KELSA) within two weeks. If the amount was not paid within the time, the KELSA should forward the order to the Ernakulam District Collector and he should take steps to recover the amount under the Kerala Revenue Recovery Act.

While dismissing the petition, Justice A Hariprasad observed the attempt to misuse or abuse the justice administration system with ulterior motives has to be nixed at the first opportunity.This was a case where the petitioner has exceeded all the limits of abusing the process of the court.

He had shown the audacity to challenge a catena of decisions of the highest court of the land. And he levelled the challenges consciously knowing that the High Court cannot brush aside the binding precedents based on his whimsical contentions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp