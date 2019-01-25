NGT to appoint chairpersons for each state

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an effort to resolve environmental related issues across the nation, the National Green Tribunal is planning to appoint Chairpersons for each state in the country. The NGT is also planning to set up a Regional Committee in Kochi.

P Jyothimani, chairperson, Regional Monitoring Committee informed about the the Tribunal’s move while visiting the Brahmapuram plant on Thursday. “If a retired judge from Kerala appointed as a Chairperson, it will help deal with the issues in the state in a speedy manner. The NGT’s plan is to appoint a retired judge from the state,” Jyothimani said.

The chairperson would be appointed under the apex monitoring committee headed by former Justice DK Jain. “At present, there is a monitoring committee for eight states.“By setting up a committee it would help reduce the heavy task of the present judges and they can concentrate other issues as well,” he said.