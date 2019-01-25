The aim is to make Nuals a premier law school in the world, says new VC

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: National University of Advanced Legal Studies (Nuals) is all set to take off into a new era under the leadership of its new Vice-Chancellor Sunny K C who took charge on Thursday. The new VC was welcomed by the registrar, finance officer, controller of examinations, teachers and staff. He has a lot of plans for the university.

According to him, the aim is to make the university one of the best law schools in the world. “We have a vision statement as a plan of action. The statement has three major goals. The first one is to generate trained manpower. The students who pass out of the university need to be equipped with skills that are useful for the society,” he told Express.

Sunny said, “Every branch of law has a different use and the students pursuing them need a different set of skills. We aim to set up a finishing school that will impart branch specific skills to the students.”According to him, another plan is to introduce an international programme. “As part of this programme, we will be inviting professors and experts from foreign universities to take classes every semester. This March, we have invited a professor from a US university,” he said.

“Another plan is to introduce skill-based teaching. We also plan to identify new areas like maritime law, NRI law and many more that are very much in relevance in the Kerala context,” he said.“However, our aim is to be one of the top three law schools in India in the next five years. After 10 years, we want to be numbered among the top five law schools in the Asia Pacific and finally, in 15 years time we hope and will strive to become one of the top five law schools in the world,” said Sunny.