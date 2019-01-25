Home Cities Kochi

The aim is to make Nuals a premier law school in the world, says new VC

The new VC was welcomed by the registrar, finance officer, controller of examinations, teachers and staff.

Published: 25th January 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Sunny K C taking charge as VC of Nuals on Thursday. Registrar Mahadev M G is also seen

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: National University of Advanced Legal Studies (Nuals) is all set to take off into a new era under the leadership of its new Vice-Chancellor Sunny K C who took charge on Thursday. The new VC was welcomed by the registrar, finance officer, controller of examinations, teachers and staff. He has a lot of plans for the university.

According to him, the aim is to make the university one of the best law schools in the world. “We have a vision statement as a plan of action. The statement has three major goals. The first one is to generate trained manpower. The students who pass out of the university need to be equipped with skills that are useful for the society,” he told Express.

Sunny said, “Every branch of law has a different use and the students pursuing them need a different set of skills. We aim to set up a finishing school that will impart branch specific skills to the students.”According to him, another plan is to introduce an international programme. “As part of this programme, we will be inviting professors and experts from foreign universities to take classes every semester. This March, we have invited a professor from a US university,” he said.

“Another plan is to introduce skill-based teaching. We also plan to identify new areas like maritime law, NRI law and many more that are very much in relevance in the Kerala context,” he said.“However, our aim is to be one of the top three law schools in India in the next five years. After 10 years, we want to be numbered among the top five law schools in the Asia Pacific and finally, in 15 years time we hope and will strive to become one of the top five law schools in the world,” said Sunny.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NUALS Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp