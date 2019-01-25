Home Cities Kochi

V K Minimol to step down from Health Standing Committee chairperson post

As per the plan, Minimol will submit the resignation from the Standing Committee chairperson post to the Corporation Secretary by 5 pm.

Published: 25th January 2019 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Putting an end to the three-year tenure as a Health Standing Committee chairperson of Kochi Corporation, V K Vinimol will step down from the post on Friday. The Standing Committee’s decision came following a no-confidence motion moved by the LDF last month.

Though the District Collector decided to hold a discussion over the no-confidence motion, Minimol decided to step down from the post without giving a space for the Opposition to outshine. As per the plan, Minimol will submit the resignation from the Standing Committee chairperson post to the Corporation Secretary by 5 pm.

“I was waiting for the NGT’s visit. Since I was taking care of the Health Standing Committee it was my responsibility to save the Brahmapuram plant by carrying out all the preparatory works ahead of the visit. I am happy that I could deliver my best and finally the NGT is satisfied with our effort. I don’t want to wait for any kind of speculation, so I decided to step down from the post on Friday,” said Minimol.

According to her, during her three-year tenure, the Kochi Corporation could achieve more in waste management. “Earlier, there was a staff shortage for managing the waste. But we took the effort and finally we gave appointment to 140 people from the employment list. Even there was no bylaw for the septage, plastic and building permit, but we could do it and that too in my tenure. I don’t have any regret as I am stepping down from my post with pride,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Health Standing Committee VK Vinimol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp