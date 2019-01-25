V K Minimol to step down from Health Standing Committee chairperson post

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Putting an end to the three-year tenure as a Health Standing Committee chairperson of Kochi Corporation, V K Vinimol will step down from the post on Friday. The Standing Committee’s decision came following a no-confidence motion moved by the LDF last month.

Though the District Collector decided to hold a discussion over the no-confidence motion, Minimol decided to step down from the post without giving a space for the Opposition to outshine. As per the plan, Minimol will submit the resignation from the Standing Committee chairperson post to the Corporation Secretary by 5 pm.

“I was waiting for the NGT’s visit. Since I was taking care of the Health Standing Committee it was my responsibility to save the Brahmapuram plant by carrying out all the preparatory works ahead of the visit. I am happy that I could deliver my best and finally the NGT is satisfied with our effort. I don’t want to wait for any kind of speculation, so I decided to step down from the post on Friday,” said Minimol.

According to her, during her three-year tenure, the Kochi Corporation could achieve more in waste management. “Earlier, there was a staff shortage for managing the waste. But we took the effort and finally we gave appointment to 140 people from the employment list. Even there was no bylaw for the septage, plastic and building permit, but we could do it and that too in my tenure. I don’t have any regret as I am stepping down from my post with pride,” she said.