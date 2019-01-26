A bus full of woes: From Goshree Islands to Kochi city

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The entry of private buses from Goshree Islands to the main city has been a point of contention for more than a decade. Even after a series of protests and meetings, no concrete action has been taken so far. Much to the dismay of islanders, the prospects of their protest yielding a result are still bleak with officers and private bus owners citing practical difficulties in extending the service.

Fifteen year-long demand

It's been 15 years since the Goshree Islanders have been protesting seeking the service. However, the upbeat mood, that prevailed over the last decade, has vanished. Despite odds, they are still hopeful the government will do something in this regard.

"The unholy nexus of private bus owners is what keeps a positive decision away. We have met Chief Minister five months ago and handed over a memorandum. We expect a positive outcome this time," said Majnu Komath, chairman, Goshree Action Council.

But, both the Road Transport Officer (RTO) and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) say they are helpless.

What hinders the Goshree buses from entering the city is the existing notified routes. These routes are made by the state government to facilitate an exclusive way for state transport with an exception for city services. Besides breaching the set limit of city bus limit of 700, this particular clause will also make it hard to make the Islander' demand a reality.

"The restriction for Goshree buses from entering the city is purely based on the government decision, so as to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Currently, the government has limited the number of buses in the city to 700," said Jojy P Jose, RTO, Ernakulam “Unless the government makes an amendment to this rule, we cannot allow the Goshree buses to go beyond the High Court Junction," he said.

Meanwhile, the private bus owners are worried about the chaos that would ensue once the Goshree buses enter the city. "Allowing every bus to enter the city will be a disastrous decision. With the current rate of traffic blocks, it will become very difficult to conduct service. That said, if the officers decide to take a decision in their favour, we are ready to cooperate. Our priority is to reduce the congestion as much as we can," said M B Sathyan, president, Private Bus Owners' Association (PBOA).

They also dispelled rumours that the buses are running in loss due to the decision. "Considering the traffic snarls in the city, going beyond the High Court will force the owners to cut down trips back to the island, thereby lose a huge chunk of the profit," added Sathyan.

Expertspeak

Transport experts point towards the legal hassles that will ensue if the private buses conduct service on routes notified for KSRTC."Though there are many proposals, we are yet to devise a proper route plan for buses from Goshree islands. “A circular service for the buses by providing halt at either Vyttila Mobility Hub or Vypeen Bus Stand will be a feasible option," said D Dhanuraj, chairman, Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR).

Other models

Tamil Nadu followed a decentralised approach by building bus stands for different regions which accommodate inter-city buses. From there, the intra-city bus services help the passengers reach remote areas. Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) that serves as the terminus for all intercity buses from Chennai is a successful example. Despite having bigger roads, the state adopted the plan to ease the city traffic.

Failed plans

There were many plans to provide a proper halting place for buses coming from Vypeen. There was a plan to build a stand titled 'Collector's Square' at the GCDA's land near the Queen's walkway. Buses coming from the south was expected to go through the stand and thereby provide better connectivity to the commuters. However, the plot was soon filled by flats. Meanwhile, the wait of passengers and bus employees for a proper waiting shed and other amenities at High Court junction still continue.