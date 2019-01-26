A futuristic version of Pokemon!

Home Cities Kochi

I waited a few months for this beautiful game called Monster Hunter to go on sale so I could afford to treat myself with the experience.

By Anusha Ganapathi
KOCHI: I waited a few months for this beautiful game called Monster Hunter to go on sale so I could afford to treat myself with the experience. The game is like a graphic, realistic, multi-dimensional, weapon-wielding and futuristic version of Pokemon (a terrible comparison, but the most flattering one). Monster Hunter is on sale, but the rest of this article is a disappointment, much like my own since I still couldn’t bring myself to buy it. So if you are a start-of-the-year miser like me who is happy scavenging the dredges of the Free Internet for entertainment, read on.

The following game is freely available for all of 2 MB through itch.io. Baba Is You is one of those confusing puzzlers which you would successfully complete only after a hundred attempts, despite the unadultered logic that they use. They try to help us out with very easily interpretable hints like ‘Water is Sink’, ‘Push is Rock’, and ‘Flag is Win’. But at the end of it all, you might conclude that ‘I is Dull’. The game features unembellished 8bit graphics and a repetitive chiptune in the background, but the puzzles itself are radical. The full version is due to release some time this year.

A little defeated by what I thought would be an easy game, I decided to move to another one which would boost my intellectual ego. This one is called Raft. It is a survival sandbox, where you are dropped in the middle of the ocean with a tiny raft and a hook, with which you must catch floating debris. There’s also a shark that floats alongside you that might have taken a bite off you if your hunger level wasn’t so dangerously low.

The full version on Steam also has multiplayer co-op, which means that there might be someone who could save you when you drown. Nevertheless, I wasn’t too entertained by it and I’d still stick to playing the more stable ‘Don’t Starve’.

The miserly experiment, although a good distraction, was a failure. I am now spending more time watching playthroughs of Monster Hunter; because it is riveting to even watch players wearing steampunk costumes hide from giant, scaly salamanders.

