Celebrating women in a creative world

As gender issues dominate deliberations across the country, young artist-archivist Aqui Thami's project at Kochi Muziris Biennale holds much significance. Her 'Sister library' that contains books on gender, caste and feminist issues - all authored by women - seeks to “celebrate the contributions of women in the creative world”.

At Pepper House, the bright pink library has been beckoning visitors ever since it was put up as an infra-project under the ongoing art fiesta. Apart from Kochi, the 100-book library, along with Thami, has so far travelled to five cities: Goa, Delhi, Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Starting this week at Pepper House, Thami will also lead a month-long workshop featuring feminism-centric reading sessions, film shows, talks, discussions and art workshops.

So, why the word ‘sister’ ahead of library? “Well, ‘sister’ is a word of solidarity that brings together women from all class, region or language,” says Thami, who lives in Mumbai after having been brought up in Darjeeling.

Artist Anita Dube, curator of the 108-day biennale that began on December 12, notes Sister Library “aptly describes” the festival’s two running themes: feminism and pedagogy. “Aqui has prioritised through her workshops and aesthetics that learning can be pleasurable and accessible,” Dube notes. “This is a major aim for me.” According to Thami, the year-old project is still evolving and generative. “The idea is to engage in an in-depth reflection on the visual and reading culture prevalent among women,” she says. “The library will make people look at the works of women seriously.

The readers can celebrate the ideas of women authors,” she says. “The perception of women will be widely shared. It will start help shift some of the general perceptions about women around and hopefully bring a change someday.”

According to her, Biennale has boosted “artists, like me, who belong to indigenous culture and come from the global south.” Thami’s work also reflects on the absence of safe community spaces that allow women to read works about other women. “Works of women writers are not easily available. It took me years to have a collection of around 4,000 books. I come from the mountains that have an indigenous community, I have gone through so much intergenerational trauma. I face a lot of racism in the land. I went through a very dark age of my life where art became a ray of light and a healing element,” adds Thami, who received the 2017 Inlaks Fine Art Award for the project.

Some of the notable authors in her treasured collection include Sylvia Plath, Ursula le Guin Alison Bechdel, Naomi Wolf, Gloria Steinem, Susan Sontag, Simone de Beauvoir and Audre Lorde. Alongside them were displayed the works of Ishmat Chugtai, Imitiaz Dharker, Sharmila Rege, Taslima Nasrin, and Nayyirah Waheed besides plenty of non-fictional works on intersectional feminist history.

Thami has been working in the Dharavi Art Room at Mumbai with its founder-educator Himanshu Shady since 2012, providing women and children with a place to express and heal them through art.