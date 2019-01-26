CMP 10th party congress from Sunday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 10th Party Congress of the Communist Marxist Party (CMP) will be held from January 27 (Sunday) to 29 in Kochi. The congress will begin with a public rally on Sunday evening. The rally, which will begin from Gandhi Square, near Rajendra Maidan, will conclude at Rosa Luxemburg Nagar at Marine Drive. Following the rally, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the public conference. Benny Behanan, UDF convener, will deliver the keynote speech at the function presided over by C P John, general secretary, CMP.

The flag will be hoisted at MVR Nagar at Town Hall at 9.30 am on January 28. John will inaugurate the delegate meet after paying tributes at the martyr memorial. While John will present the political resolution, the organisational report will be tabled by C A Ajeer, state assistant secretary. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran will inaugurate a symposium on ‘Religion, Politics and Belief’ at 3 pm on Monday. K Sankaranarayanan, former Maharashtra Governor, will be the chief guest.