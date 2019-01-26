Home Cities Kochi

CMP 10th party congress from Sunday

The 10th Party Congress of the Communist Marxist Party (CMP) will be held from January 27 (Sunday) to 29 in Kochi.

Published: 26th January 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 10th Party Congress of the Communist Marxist Party (CMP) will be held from January 27 (Sunday) to 29 in Kochi. The congress will begin with a public rally on Sunday evening. The rally, which will begin from Gandhi Square, near Rajendra Maidan, will conclude at Rosa Luxemburg Nagar at Marine Drive. Following the rally, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the public conference. Benny Behanan, UDF convener, will deliver the keynote speech at the function presided over by C P John, general secretary, CMP.

The flag will be hoisted at MVR Nagar at Town Hall at 9.30 am on January 28. John will inaugurate the delegate meet after paying tributes at the martyr memorial. While John will present the political resolution, the organisational report will be tabled by C A Ajeer, state assistant secretary. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran will inaugurate a symposium on ‘Religion, Politics and Belief’ at 3 pm on Monday. K Sankaranarayanan, former Maharashtra Governor, will be the chief guest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp