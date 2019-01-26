Eloor Municipality to do away with e-waste

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Eloor municipality is set to initiate a promising drive to eradicate e-waste and hazardous waste from its limits. The municipality has joined hand with Haritha Keralam Mission as part of the 'No More E-Waste' programme which will be inaugurated by Local Self Government Minister A C Moideen on Saturday.

C P Usha, Chairperson of Eloor Municipality told Express, around 90 per cent e-waste and hazardous waste can be eradicated from Eloor limits as part of the project. "Through Haritha Kerala Mission we will sign an agreement with an Ambalamugal based company to remove all the hazardous waste from our limit. The e-waste will be collected by Clean Kerala Company. E-waste from residences and other establishments will be collected by the municipality and handed over to Clean Kerala Company which will, in turn, send it to a Hyderabad based company," she said. " It will cost the municipality R40 for 1 kg of hazardous waste. While for depositing the e-waste, the Municipality will be receiving R10 in return. The waste will be removed by the agencies as it piles up at the collection point," she said.

Haritha Keralam Mission, district coordinator Sujith Karun said, 'No More E-Waste' is being initiated at all the local self-governing bodies across the state. It will commence at Eloor municipality. "The programme intends to campaign proper management of hazardous waste like leftover tubes, bulbs, CFL bulbs and glass wastes and e-waste like computers and electronic equipment," he said.

The minister will also inaugurate an aerobic compost bin at Eloor on Saturday. "This will be the sixth aerobic bin to be installed in Eloor. The compost will be used as manure for agriculture purpose," he said

Thumboormuzhi model aerobic composting system, considered to be one of the most efficient and cost-effective waste management models is adopted for the bins.

"The other five aerobic compost bins are working efficiently. We are looking to add more bins in the municipal limits," said Usha.

The first green village in district

Varappetty Panchayat becomes the first green village in Ernakulam District. The panchayat was made a model village by Haritha Keralam mission for waste management project implemented there. Haritha Keralam Mission district coordinator Sujith Karun said, to process bio-waste, biogas plants were installed at houses in the panchayat. To reduce plastic waste, the use of cotton bags are promoted. A 25-member team of Haritha Kerala Mission has been set up segregate non-biodegradable waste.

"By becoming the first green village in the district, directives are given to maintain the green protocol during events. We are conducting a drive to turn more villages into green villages in the district," said Sujith.