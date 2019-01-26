Home Cities Kochi

I-T sleuths raid 15 locations associated with CMRL

CMRL, which manufactures Synthetic Rutile and Aqua Ferric Chloride, is one of the largest private manufacturers of Aqua Ferric Chloride in India.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Income Tax investigation unit, Kochi, on Friday carried out simultaneous raids at Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) office and the residences of its board of directors as part of a probe into tax evasion charges. The raids started in the morning and continued till late at night.

CMRL, which manufactures Synthetic Rutile and Aqua Ferric Chloride, is one of the largest private manufacturers of Aqua Ferric Chloride in India. The company has been importing ilmenite after India Rare Earth Ltd (IREL), which has been caught in a controversy over black sand mining, failed to supply the mineral.

According to an I-T officer involved in the raid, the department had received specific information about the company’s tax evasion. The officers also carried out a preliminary inquiry to verify the information. “On the basis of the verified information, we conducted raids at 15 places associated with CMRL in Ernakulam district,” the officer said.

The sleuths raided the CMRL office in Aluva, its factory at Edayar and residences of the board of directors, including the house of managing director S N Sasidharan Kartha. The inspection at the residences was completed by evening. However, the checking at CMRL office continued till night. “We have seized several documents from the office and residences. We are also collecting bank details of the company and its board of directors. We will verify the documents seized in the coming days. The assets of the company and the tax paid during the last couple of years have to be checked. The investigation is in the initial stage now,” the officer said.

Despite several attempts, CMRL refused to comment. Though phone calls were made to Kartha’s office, they promised to respond later. Environment activists had approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against CMRL, alleging the company has been releasing effluents into Periyar river. Based on the complaint, the NGT had recently directed to form an expert committee for preparing an action pant to cleanse the river.

