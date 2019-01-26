Home Cities Kochi

Kochi, Lithuania look for ways to bolster trade

Kochi and Lithuania’s capital Vilnius had signed an agreement based on the International Urban Cooperation Programme under the European Union.

Published: 26th January 2019 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Julius Pranevicius holding talks with the representatives of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Chamber Hall in Mattanchery on Thursday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ambassador of Lithuania Julius Pranevicius on Thursday assured assistance for the comprehensive development of Kochi city. The ambassador visited Kochi Corporation and held a discussion. As part of his visit, he held a meeting with Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain, Deputy Mayor T J Vinod, Tax Appeal Committee chairman K V P Krishnakumar, Works Committee chairman P M Haris and Opposition leader K J Antony.

During the meeting, a discussion was held to enhance trade, commerce and cultural ties between Kochi and the Baltic nation. Both the groups decided to conduct exchange programmes involving schools in Kochi and Lithuania.

Enhancing ties between the two cities as part of the programme was also discussed. A delegation from Vilnius will visit Kochi and identify sectors in which ties between two cities can be enhanced.

Enhancing ties between the two cities as part of the programme was also discussed. A delegation from Vilnius will visit Kochi and identify sectors in which ties between two cities can be enhanced. Pranevicius told Express the meeting with the Mayor was really fruitful. Tourism was high on the agenda of the meeting. “We said Lithuania could contribute to Kochi’s Smart City in its own way in terms of infrastructure and smart innovations,” he said.

The ambassador said the talks also discussed the possibility of cultural exchange, tapping the Ayurveda health tourism potential of Kerala by bringing in more visitors from Lithuania and encouraging Keralites to visit Lithuania. We also discussed the forthcoming visit of the Lithuanian delegation to Kochi in March, he said.

Envoy holds talks with Kochi ICCI representatives

Pranevicius held talks with the representatives of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) during his visit to Mattanchery on Thursday. He interacted with the traders and industrialists at the Indian Chamber Hall and discussed steps to improve trade relations between both countries.

He also discussed the quantum of trade of Lithuania and its exports and imports and the possibilities of setting up trade avenues in the state. The ambassador also invited businessmen from the state to visit Lithuania.

Chamber president Madhusudan Gupta, vice-president Sunny L Malayil, former president Sivakumar Agarwal and others took part. Ambassador’s secretary Raza Nayyar and traders’ representatives Vikas Agarwal and Shabeer H Kapasi were present on the occasion.

