Kozhikode twin blasts: Accused brought to Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The NIA team brought the Kozhikode twin blast case accused arrested from New Delhi to Kochi on Friday evening. Accompanied by NIA officers, Mohammed Ashar, the second accused in the 2006 Kozhikode twin blast case, arrived at Nedumbassery airport. According to sources, Ashar will be produced at the residence of NIA Court Judge in Kochi on Saturday. NIA will seek the custody of the accused and a petition in this regard will be filed before the judge on Saturday.

“The transit warrant was obtained from a court in New Delhi to produce the accused before the NIA Court in Kochi in two days. Accordingly, he was brought to Kochi. He has to be interrogated to receive more information about the other absconding accused and for the purpose, the custody of the accused is required,” sources said. Ashar, 33, is a resident of Thalassery. The case pertains to the twin improvised explosive device blasts that occurred at the KSRTC and Mofussil bus stands in Kozhikode on March 3, 2006, causing injuries to two persons, besides damage to property.

NIA took over case in 2009

NIA had taken over the investigation of the cases in December 2009 from the state police and had filed a charge sheet against eight accused, including Ashar. According to the agency, Ashar and the other absconding accused P P Yusuf were ‘party’ to the criminal conspiracy hatched by prime accused T Naseer, Safas and others to carry out IED blasts in Kozhikode city in protest against the denial of bail to some Muslim accused in the 2003 Marad communal riots case. Ashar’s arrest will help the NIA in getting vital information about the source of the explosive.