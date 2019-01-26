Home Cities Kochi

Lithuanian delegation pays visit to historic Varapuzha church

Doveika presented two icons to the church apart from a sculpture of Christ in the Lithuanian style.

Published: 26th January 2019 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Lithuania-EPS

Julius Pranevicius holding talks with the representatives of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Chamber Hall in Mattanchery on Thursday

By Renjith Leen
Express News Service

KOCHI: In order to strengthen the recently discovered historical link of Lithuania with Kochi, a delegation from the country comprising Ambassador Julius Pranevicius and Fr Ricardas Doveika, representing the Catholic Church in the Baltic nation, visited St Joseph and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Varapuzha, which is the resting place of 18th century Lithuanian missionary and prelate Bishop Florentius, on Thursday.

The dignitaries were accorded a warm welcome by the parishioners and priests of the Order of the Discalced Carmelites (OCD) comprising Fr Augustine Mulloor, provincial of Manjummel province; vicar Fr Yesudas Thottungal; Fr Yesudas Thyparambil, assistant vicar; Fr Prasad Theruvath, rector of Sacred Heart Philosophy College, Aluva; and Fr Titus Karikassery, councillor.

The ambassador attended the solemn Holy Mass in Latin celebrated by Fr Doveika in the three-centuries-old church containing the memorial plaque of Bishop Florentius, who too belonged to the Carmelite order and was the Vicar Apostolic of the Vicariate of Malabar (which later became the Archdiocese of Verapoly), from 1751 to 1773.

In his homily, Fr Doveika hailed the historical connection between both countries and expressed admiration for Bishop Florentius’ commitment to the believers in Kochi. He also mentioned how the Church in his country chipped in with funds to help the flood-affected people in Kerala.

Doveika presented two icons to the church apart from a sculpture of Christ in the Lithuanian style. The envoy said he was immensely happy with the outcome of his visit to Varapuzha. “It was really wonderful as it was so full of colour and fervour,” he told Express.  Fr Yesudas Thottungal said they were privileged to host the delegation from the home country of Bishop Florentius.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Varapuzha Lithuania Julius Pranevicius

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp