Lithuanian delegation pays visit to historic Varapuzha church

Renjith Leen By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In order to strengthen the recently discovered historical link of Lithuania with Kochi, a delegation from the country comprising Ambassador Julius Pranevicius and Fr Ricardas Doveika, representing the Catholic Church in the Baltic nation, visited St Joseph and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Varapuzha, which is the resting place of 18th century Lithuanian missionary and prelate Bishop Florentius, on Thursday.

The dignitaries were accorded a warm welcome by the parishioners and priests of the Order of the Discalced Carmelites (OCD) comprising Fr Augustine Mulloor, provincial of Manjummel province; vicar Fr Yesudas Thottungal; Fr Yesudas Thyparambil, assistant vicar; Fr Prasad Theruvath, rector of Sacred Heart Philosophy College, Aluva; and Fr Titus Karikassery, councillor.

The ambassador attended the solemn Holy Mass in Latin celebrated by Fr Doveika in the three-centuries-old church containing the memorial plaque of Bishop Florentius, who too belonged to the Carmelite order and was the Vicar Apostolic of the Vicariate of Malabar (which later became the Archdiocese of Verapoly), from 1751 to 1773.

In his homily, Fr Doveika hailed the historical connection between both countries and expressed admiration for Bishop Florentius’ commitment to the believers in Kochi. He also mentioned how the Church in his country chipped in with funds to help the flood-affected people in Kerala.

Doveika presented two icons to the church apart from a sculpture of Christ in the Lithuanian style. The envoy said he was immensely happy with the outcome of his visit to Varapuzha. “It was really wonderful as it was so full of colour and fervour,” he told Express. Fr Yesudas Thottungal said they were privileged to host the delegation from the home country of Bishop Florentius.