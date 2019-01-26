'Loser' turns into huge success on social media

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘I Am A Loser' - These words can be seen boldly written across a sheet of paper. A youngster, clearly frustrated and crestfallen, sits close to it gnawing on his failures in life. A neatly-folded yellow flag laid next to an image of the Himalayas, doesn’t fail to catch your attention either. The opening shot of the recently-released short-film ‘Loser’ gives a lucid description of the hardships that every individual faces at some point in their journey. However, nearly three minutes into the film, you realise that watching the rest of the short-film would be worth all your time.

Shot in rough terrains of Gujarat and Rajasthan, the beautiful locales of Shimla and finally the mighty Himalayas, the 20-minute short film has already become the talk of the town and has gone viral on social media platforms.

Created by a team of youngsters from Kozhikode, ‘Loser’ narrates the story of a young man, who undertakes an arduous road trip, after losing his job, lover and support from family and friends. Directed by siblings Ajay Raman and Anoop Raman under the portmanteau ‘Anujai Raman’, the film presents theatre artist Salih Marakkar as the protagonist. “My brother and I have been working in the film industry for around eight years. ‘Loser was the result of our desire to come up with a work of our own," said Ajay.

“We were looking for an actor who was willing to travel and change his physique according to the role. Salih had to lose around six kg towards the end of the film," he said. Talking about shooting the film, Ajay said that the final scenes were shot at a height of 4,500 meters from sea level and at zero degree Celsius.

“The challenging part was the travel, taking shots in the moving train and communicating with people. However, people have been quite helpful throughout our journey," he said.

'Loser' has been created under the banner of Local Voice Entertainment and the entire film has been shot 43 days. The background score in Hindi has been composed by Mujeeb Majeed who has also worked with popular films like 'Mandharam' (Malayalam) and 'U Turn' (Telugu). ‘Loser' has been shortlisted for this year’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award.