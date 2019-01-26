Muziris Heritage Project's Misra Bhojan Smarakam Project gets a push

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a four-year wait, the Misra Bhojan Smarakam, a project of Muziris Heritage Project, is finally taking off. The Smarakam, mooted to commemorate the inter-caste dining observed by Sahodaran Ayyappan in 1917, will come up at Thundidaparambu in Cherai.

District Collector K Mohammed Y Saifurilla has recently issued directives to speed up the acquisition of the three cents of land, which was already identified in 2015.

According to Muziris Heritage project managing director P M Nowshad, the project was mooted to preserve heritage spots and highlight the role of social reformers in Kerala. “We have received information that the land acquisition measures will be undertaken soon. Once that is complete, sculptors will be roped in to study how the Misra Bhojan Smarakam should be installed. There are also plans to set up a small museum on the event but that will be considered based on the land availability.

Already an amount of R10 lakh has been sanctioned for the project,” he said. Mayyattil Sathyan, secretary, Sahodaran Ayyappan Smaraka Committee, which maintains and preserves Sahodaran Ayyappan’s home and statue at Cherai, said the government should expedite steps to set up the Smarakam at the earliest. “The Misra Bhojan Smarakam is the perfect example to depict the anti-caste values. We have been demanding the Collector to ensure land acquisition at Thundidaparambil,” Sathyan said.

Other Muziris projects

The conservation work of the Chendamangalam Holy Cross Church will be undertaken at the earliest. A sum of R2 crore has been sanctioned for the project. The Thiruvanchikulam Bhagavathy Temple will also receive a facelift. The work of the P A Sayed Museum on historian P A Sayed will also be undertaken for R5 crore.