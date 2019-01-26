Raise awareness on esports, says India’s first internationally acclaimed gamer

Anu Kuruvilla By

KOCHI: As the only Indian gamer to have won an international FIFA tournament and the first Indian to be signed by an international FIFA eSports team, Kartikeya Behl has brought many accolades for the country in eSports. Kartikeya sees eSports as a passion that he plans to pursue as long as possible, not only as a player but also as an integral part of the arena later on.

Kartikeya started his gaming career with FIFA 8 in 2009 when he was 10. “I was a casual player till 2016. However, that changed when I heard about the tournaments being organised by Gaming Monk,” he said. Kartikeya decided to give it a try. “I didn’t perform well. But something clicked and I realised that it was something that I could pull off and decided to start practising,” he said. His hard work paid off and he won a slew of tournaments in 2017.

“It was then that I heard of this tournament called Asian Football Gaming Championship (AFGC), where the winner would get a chance to represent India at an international tournament,” said Kartikeya. He qualified for the championship and the rest is history.

Kartikeya plays for six to seven hours daily. “I had been looking for a place in a team after winning the AFGC. I kept messaging international teams, but used to get messages like they are not looking for someone in India since they were not sure of the market,” he said. With no team signing him up, he took part in the AFGC 2018 tournament and was placed in the top 12. “After the tournament, I got in touch with Christian Fuchs’ eSports team again and asked them if they are interested in signing someone from India. After some deliberation, they signed me up,” he said.

According to Kartikeya, the lifespan of a gamer in the circuit is very short. “I am a professional player and my family supports me. But when I go to a family gathering, I get a blank stare whenever I tell people about my profession,” he said.