Home Cities Kochi

Raise awareness on esports, says India’s first internationally acclaimed gamer

Kartikeya sees eSports as a passion that he plans to pursue as long as possible, not only as a player but also as an integral part of the arena later on.

Published: 26th January 2019 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: As the only Indian gamer to have won an international FIFA tournament and the first Indian to be signed by an international FIFA eSports team, Kartikeya Behl has brought many accolades for the country in eSports. Kartikeya sees eSports as a passion that he plans to pursue as long as possible, not only as a player but also as an integral part of the arena later on.

Kartikeya started his gaming career with FIFA 8 in 2009 when he was 10. “I was a casual player till 2016. However, that changed when I heard about the tournaments being organised by Gaming Monk,” he said. Kartikeya decided to give it a try. “I didn’t perform well. But something clicked and I realised that it was something that I could pull off and decided to start practising,” he said. His hard work paid off and he won a slew of tournaments in 2017. 

“It was then that I heard of this tournament called Asian Football Gaming Championship (AFGC), where the winner would get a chance to represent India at an international tournament,” said Kartikeya. He qualified for the championship and the rest is history. 

Kartikeya plays for six to seven hours daily. “I had been looking for a place in a team after winning the AFGC. I kept messaging international teams, but used to get messages like they are not looking for someone in India since they were not sure of the market,” he said. With no team signing him up, he took part in the AFGC 2018 tournament and was placed in the top 12. “After the tournament, I got in touch with Christian Fuchs’ eSports team again and asked them if they are interested in signing someone from India. After some deliberation, they signed me up,” he said. 

According to Kartikeya, the lifespan of a gamer in the circuit is very short. “I am a professional player and my family supports me. But when I go to a family gathering, I get a blank stare whenever I tell people about my profession,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
eSports

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp