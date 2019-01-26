Sri Lankan Tamils were in the boat which left Munambam: Kerala Police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police team probing the Munambam illegal emigration case on Friday said the people who attempted to flee the Kerala coast in a fishing boat were Sri Lankan Tamils and the racket behind the activity had made similar attempts earlier.

“Nearly 100 people were on the boat which set sail from the coast on a modified fishing vessel on January 12. We have identified five members of the racket. While four were suspected to have left with the illegal emigrants, we are on the lookout for the fifth who has been holed up somewhere in the country,” said Kochi Range Inspector General Vijay Sakhare.

Kerala human trafficking case: Cops prepare list of people who sailed from Munambam

He said the main accused in the case was identified as Sreekanthan, a Sri Lankan national. “We are probing his possible links with the LTTE. The police have recovered numerous bank passbooks and five Sri Lankan passports from his house in a raid,” he said.

The probe team, which nabbed three persons, recorded their arrest on Friday. The arrested are Anilkumar of Venganoor in Thiruvananthapuram, Prabhu Dandapani and Ravi Raja of Madangir in New Delhi. They have been charged with various provisions of the Indian Passport Act and Emigration Act and various IPC sections.