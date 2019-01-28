Kerala youngsters' answer for waste menace: Smart Trash Bin

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Waste management is a major problem faced by civic bodies all over the country. To tackle the issue, a team of youngsters from the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) has brought out a Smart Trash Bin that helps in the proper garbage disposal. This innovation also enables automating and networking garbage bins in various parts of the city.

Basil Mathai and Hariharan G wanted to make something that would help protect the environment and ensure safe garbage disposal. That was when they decided to make something cheap and environment-friendly for one of the Hackathons they attended.

"Many a time we see that for months the garbage remains in the bins. Our innovation has got an ultrasonic ping sensor that will alert the people concerned on how filled the bin is," said Basil, one of the founders.

It also has a temperature, humidity and moisture sensor which helps determine weather conditions and plan garbage disposals accordingly.

Basil says, " It has got a gyro sensor through which it can know whether the bin has fallen or the rubbish has spilled out. If such a thing happens, an emergency alert is given to the waste disposal authorities and to volunteers. A notification will be available in the app provided to them."