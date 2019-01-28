Home Cities Kochi

Kerala youngsters' answer for waste menace: Smart Trash Bin

Basil Mathai and Hariharan G wanted to make something that would help protect the environment and ensure safe garbage disposal.

Published: 28th January 2019 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Basil Mathai and Hariharan with the model of Smart Trash Bin. | Express Photo Services

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Waste management is a major problem faced by civic bodies all over the country. To tackle the issue, a team of youngsters from the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) has brought out a Smart Trash Bin that helps in the proper garbage disposal. This innovation also enables automating and networking garbage bins in various parts of the city. 

Basil Mathai and Hariharan G wanted to make something that would help protect the environment and ensure safe garbage disposal. That was when they decided to make something cheap and environment-friendly for one of the Hackathons they attended.

"Many a time we see that for months the garbage remains in the bins. Our innovation has got an ultrasonic ping sensor that will alert the people concerned on how filled the bin is," said Basil, one of the founders.
It also has a temperature, humidity and moisture sensor which helps determine weather conditions and plan garbage disposals accordingly.  

Basil says, " It has got a gyro sensor through which it can know whether the bin has fallen or the rubbish has spilled out. If such a thing happens, an emergency alert is given to the waste disposal authorities and to volunteers. A notification will be available in the app provided to them."

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp