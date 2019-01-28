Home Cities Kochi

A visit with unique gesture

Twenty students of Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery visited INS Magar and Sunayna at Kochi the other day as a special gesture to the Navy.

School children visiting INS Sunayna and INS Magar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Twenty students of Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery visited INS Magar and Sunayna at Kochi the other day as a special gesture to the Navy. The students have distributed sweets to all the naval personnel of the two ships to symbolise their gratitude towards naval personnel who guard the maritime frontiers of the country. particular. 

The group of students was accompanied by two teachers.
The children were welcomed by Commander Harish Srinivasan, and Kunal Tewari, the commanding officers of INS Sunayna and INS Magar respectively. The naval fraternity graciously accepted the thoughtful gesture by the students and expressed their thankfulness at the honour bestowed upon them. 
The students were thereafter given a brief insight into the rich maritime history of the country, which highlighted the evolution of the Indian Navy from a ‘brown water-buyers navy’ to a ‘blue water-builders navy.'

It also emphasised the importance of ‘Make in India’ and self-reliance. The Command structure of the Navy was also explained to the young students. Four stalls exhibiting visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) gear, small arms, fire fighting and damage control equipment and navigation equipment were also set up on board for the visit.  

The students were apprised of the previous and present role of INS Magar as an amphibious and sea cadet training ship.

The students were also taken for a tour of both ships. As a reciprocatory gesture, mementoes were presented to the school by both the ships. This was an initiative by the Interact Club of the school, which is celebrating its Silver Jubilee. It is also undertaking 25 other activities to mark this momentous occasion.

Comments

