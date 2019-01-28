Home Cities Kochi

Absconding youth held for murder bid in Kochi

Rijo had hit the woman on her head with tiles, injuring her severely.

Published: 28th January 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After nearly a year, a youth who was booked for attempting to murder a woman during a brawl at Parakkadavu, near Angamaly, landed in the police net.

Rijo, 23, son of Shaju of Mazhuvancheril Veetil, Parakkadavu, was arrested by Angamaly police for attacking a woman when she tried to block him from manhandling her husband during a brawl on March 23 last year.

Rijo had hit the woman on her head with tiles, injuring her severely. The police had earlier arrested Rijo’s twin brother in connection with the incident. Rijo had fled to Tamil Nadu after the incident. He later returned to Angamaly and stayed at various hideouts to evade arrest. 

He was arrested after the cops received a tip-off regarding his location. The officers said Rijo was booked in several criminal cases, including an attempt to murder, in the Angamaly police station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp