Absconding youth held for murder bid in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After nearly a year, a youth who was booked for attempting to murder a woman during a brawl at Parakkadavu, near Angamaly, landed in the police net.

Rijo, 23, son of Shaju of Mazhuvancheril Veetil, Parakkadavu, was arrested by Angamaly police for attacking a woman when she tried to block him from manhandling her husband during a brawl on March 23 last year.

Rijo had hit the woman on her head with tiles, injuring her severely. The police had earlier arrested Rijo’s twin brother in connection with the incident. Rijo had fled to Tamil Nadu after the incident. He later returned to Angamaly and stayed at various hideouts to evade arrest.

He was arrested after the cops received a tip-off regarding his location. The officers said Rijo was booked in several criminal cases, including an attempt to murder, in the Angamaly police station.