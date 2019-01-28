Action plan for e-waste management launched

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an effort to make Ernakulam an e-waste free district, the programme ‘Iniyilla e-waste’ (No more e-waste) was launched on Sunday. The major aim of the project is to collect the e-waste, which is posing a great threat to the environment, in a systematic manner and to hand over it for scientific treatment and recycling. The programme’s district-wise launch was inaugurated by Minister for Local Self Government A C Moideen at Eloor.

“Along with developmental activities, each local bodies should come forward to implement projects for waste disposal. It should be done with the support of active people’s participation,” said Moideen.

The ‘No more e-waste’ programme is being launched with the help of Haritha Keralam Mission, Suchitwa Mission, Clean Kerala Company and respective local bodies. The transportation of e-waste,to the recycling facilities is being channelised through the Clean Kerala Company. The programme will be launched in other local bodies in the coming days and will cover Ernakulam district within a year.

The e-waste from the educational institutions will be collected with the help of IT school cells while those from colleges will be collected with the support of National Service Scheme (NSS). The Clean Kerala Company will collect the e-Waste directly from government offices and LSGD offices. Meanwhile, the e-waste generated in households will be collected through the collection points set up at various places in the respective areas on particular days of a week.

The waste thus collected will be handed over only to the companies approved by the Central Pollution Control Board. The Minister launched the e-waste programme by flagging off a vehicle which transports waste materials like fluorescent tubes and LED lights to a recycling facility. He dedicated the new aerobic compost bin constructed by Eloor Municipality to the residents of the area. He released the logo of Minnaminni- the Youth festival organised by Eloor Municipality.V K Ibrahim Kunju MLA presided over the function in which District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla also spoke.

