Aneesh’s Dini idea goes ‘viral’  

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Dini, a software developed by Thiruvananthapuram-based Aneesh Suhail Moosa, has become the trending solution for all restaurant requirements in the city. “It incorporates details regarding the product stock, the number of orders delivered and customers visited,” he says. The asoftware was launched in the city recently. Via Dini, a complex technology is introduced to make services easy for the general public such as paying using the software without waiting in long queues.

Aneesh’s tryst with computers began in the late 90s. “I was in college when I started a computer assembling unit with an investment of Rs 16,000. At the time, people weren’t really literate about computers. It was an uphill task to make people aware of the need for computers and sell personal computers at the same time,” he says.

His philosophy regarding computers is a novel one. For him, computers aren’t just advanced machines. “They are like babies and need special care,” he says.

In 2002, Aneesh started a website ‘Trivandrum Live’, where live updates regarding news, events and entertainment activities within the city were uploaded. While focusing on energy conservation and time management, Aneesh set up a company ‘TRIASSIC’ at Technopark in 2004, which builds and designs mobile applications and software.

Aneesh will soon develop an application which would help street vendors sell their products online. “For instance, those selling their products in Palayam market are on the list in the application. By putting up their products on the site and mobile application, it will benefit the sellers financially and could help improve their living standards,” says Aneesh.