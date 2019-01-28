Cardiovascular technologists’ annual conference begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Annual Conference of the Society of Invasive Cardiovascular Professionals Kerala Chapter (SICPCON 2019) began at Hotel Holiday Inn, Kochi, with more than 500 multi-disciplinary invasive cardiovascular technologists holding interactive sessions with expert doctors on a wide range of topics touching the latest scientific and technological advancements in interventional cardiology.

K V Thomas MP, who inaugurated the conference, said the technological advancements in minimally invasive surgeries and imaging of internal organs have now become the most common diagnostic and treatment methods for many complex diseases. Kerala has the highest number of advanced cardiac catheterisation labs for treating complex heart ailments in the country.

Minimally invasive treatments in cardiac ailments have a high degree of precision, thereby reducing the health care cost and hospital admissions. In the changing scenario, for better awareness of these treatments and care, a patient should also know his cardiovascular technologist, K V Thomas said.

The two-day-long conference will feature scientific sessions and symposiums on the latest scientific developments in coronary bifurcation stenting, hemodynamic as a diagnostic tool, rhythm management and electrophysiology. Special sessions are being held for imaging techniques such as Intra Vascular Ultra Sound (IVUS) and Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) to identify the plaque built-up leading to narrowing of blood vessels or heart attack.

The conference will also cover technical aspects of intervention procedures including removal of chronic total occlusion (CTO) characterised complete or near complete blockage of the coronary artery, rotablation techniques to break down calcified blocks and transcatheter valvular intervention, peripheral interventions, neuro-interventions, structural interventions and management of cathlabs. The conference will conclude tomorrow.