Documentary pays tribute to Vypeen’s own Sarvodaya Kurian 

KOCHI: In the early 20th century, the sound of a bicycle bell used to light up the faces of the residents of Vypeen islands. They would rush out to greet the cyclist whom they revered as a saviour and a hero.

Wearing a khadi shirt and dhoti, Kurian Parackal of Narakkal would meet up with the people and inquire about their well-being besides visiting the houses of those suffering from various diseases like smallpox and chickenpox.

Hence, it is no wonder that he is loved and revered as a messiah by the people of Vypeen island, who are organising a grand function to celebrate his centenary birth anniversary.

A documentary on the life of Sarvodaya Kurian, "Man Beyond Boundaries," will be screened at the function.

According to Cherian Parackal, son of Sarvodaya Kurian, even though he was born into an aristocratic family, he never considered himself as someone above others.

"He was a considerate person who couldn't stand the sufferings of the downtrodden," said Cherian.

"My memories are filled with my father riding his cycle, which was his trusted mode of transportation, going to the aid of a sick person or taking a foundling to the orphanage." Cherian said, "When I was a kid I used to resent my father being absent from home. But, now that I am 65-years-old, I understand the joy my father found in helping people. I also realise how important it was for my father and the people of Vypeen islands."

According to him, his father is called Sarvodaya Kurian. "Interestingly, he was never a member of the Sarvodaya movement. He was called thus by the people to show how much they loved and revered my father," he said. Sarvodaya Kurian, who had a chemist's shop at Narakkal, was a multifaceted person.

"In those days, there were only a few hospitals. Perhaps, only one or two. So, the sick people didn't have options. My father used to diagnose and dispense medicines. He never thought twice before coming to the aid of the sick especially those suffering from communicable diseases like smallpox, chicken pox or TB," he said.

According to Paul J Mambilly, Sarvodaya Kurian, who had served in the army during World War II, completely engaged in social work until the day he died at the age of 82 years. "It has been 20 years since his death but his work and memories will last forever in the minds of the people of Vypeen islands. He not only rescued 600 orphans but also got many new families," he said.

It was a common sight to see him holding an infant in his hand while doing the rounds of the islands, he added.

"He never cared for fame and recognition. At a time when people feared even touching people suffering from communicable diseases, he lent a hand in carrying out the last rites of the those who died after contracting such illness," said Paul.

Sarvodaya Kurian never accepted any donations. The money for the work he did came from his earnings and savings.

"He constructed three wards at Narakkal Government Hospital all by himself. One ward was constructed to house TB patients. The two others were women and children's wards," he said.

His work wasn't confined to Narakal, Vypeen or Kerala. "He is known to have rushed to the help of the Bangladeshi refugees at the Indo-Bangladesh border and brought medicines and supplies to these refugees suffering from cholera," said Paul.