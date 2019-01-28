Home Cities Kochi

Documentary pays tribute to Vypeen’s own Sarvodaya Kurian 

In the early 20th century, the sound of a bicycle bell used to  light up the faces of the residents of Vypeen islands. 

Published: 28th January 2019 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI: In the early 20th century, the sound of a bicycle bell used to  light up the faces of the residents of Vypeen islands. They would rush out to greet the cyclist whom they revered as a saviour and a hero. 
Wearing a khadi shirt and dhoti, Kurian Parackal of Narakkal would meet up with the people and inquire about their well-being besides visiting the houses of those suffering from various diseases like smallpox and chickenpox. 

Hence, it is no wonder that he is loved and revered as a messiah by the people of Vypeen island, who are organising a grand function to celebrate his centenary birth anniversary. 
A documentary on the life of Sarvodaya Kurian, "Man Beyond Boundaries," will be screened at the function.

According to Cherian Parackal, son of Sarvodaya Kurian, even though he was born into an aristocratic family, he never considered himself as someone above others. 
"He was a considerate person who couldn't stand the sufferings of the downtrodden," said Cherian. 
"My memories are filled with my father riding his cycle, which was his trusted mode of transportation, going to the aid of a sick person or taking a foundling to the orphanage." Cherian said, "When I was a kid I used to resent my father being absent from home. But, now that I am 65-years-old, I understand the joy my father found in helping people. I also realise how important it was for my father and the people of Vypeen islands." 

According to him, his father is called Sarvodaya Kurian. "Interestingly, he was never a member of the Sarvodaya movement. He was called thus by the people to show how much they loved and revered my father," he said. Sarvodaya Kurian, who had  a chemist's shop at Narakkal, was a multifaceted person. 
"In those days, there were only a few hospitals. Perhaps, only one or two. So, the sick people didn't have options. My father used to diagnose and dispense medicines. He never thought twice before coming to the aid of the sick especially those suffering from communicable diseases like smallpox, chicken pox or TB," he said.

According to Paul J Mambilly, Sarvodaya Kurian, who had served in the army during World War II, completely engaged in social work until the day he died at the age of 82 years. "It has been 20 years since his death but his work and memories will last forever in the minds of the people of Vypeen islands. He not only rescued 600 orphans but also got many new families," he said. 
It was a common sight to see him holding an infant in his hand while doing the rounds of the islands, he added. 

"He never cared for fame and recognition. At a time when people feared even touching people suffering from communicable diseases, he lent a hand in carrying out the last rites of the those who died after contracting such illness," said Paul. 
Sarvodaya Kurian never accepted any donations. The money for the work he did came from his earnings and savings. 

"He constructed three wards at Narakkal Government Hospital all by himself. One ward was constructed to house TB patients. The two others were women and children's wards," he said. 
His work wasn't confined to Narakal, Vypeen or Kerala. "He is known to have rushed to the help of the Bangladeshi refugees at the Indo-Bangladesh border and brought medicines and supplies to these refugees suffering from cholera," said Paul.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp