Gujarat CM to attend Sri Cochin Gujarati Vidyalaya anniversary fete

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will visit the State as part of the centenary celebrations of Sri Cochin Gujarati Vidyalaya, Mattanchery on January 31 as per a release by the school.

“The centenary celebrations will start on January 31 and conclude on February 2."

Apart from the Gujarat CM, the function would be attended by Ernakulam MP K V Thomas and Education Minister C Raveendranath. Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac will be attending the concluding session.

"Actor Mammootty has agreed to participate in the concluding session,” Festival Committee convener Praveen M Shah said.

Vijay Rupani would also be laying the foundation stone for a new school building. It is the only aided school owned by the Gujarati community in the state.