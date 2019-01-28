Gujarat CM to attend Sri Cochin Gujarati Vidyalaya anniversary fete
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will visit the State as part of the centenary celebrations of Sri Cochin Gujarati Vidyalaya, Mattanchery on January 31 as per a release by the school.
Published: 28th January 2019 02:28 AM | Last Updated: 28th January 2019 04:58 AM | A+A A-
KOCHI: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will visit the State as part of the centenary celebrations of Sri Cochin Gujarati Vidyalaya, Mattanchery on January 31 as per a release by the school.
“The centenary celebrations will start on January 31 and conclude on February 2."
Apart from the Gujarat CM, the function would be attended by Ernakulam MP K V Thomas and Education Minister C Raveendranath. Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac will be attending the concluding session.
"Actor Mammootty has agreed to participate in the concluding session,” Festival Committee convener Praveen M Shah said.
Vijay Rupani would also be laying the foundation stone for a new school building. It is the only aided school owned by the Gujarati community in the state.