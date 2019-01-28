Kovappady Panchayat office switches to solar energy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kovappady Block Panchayat office switched to solar energy as the solar panels started generating electricity from Tuesday. Solar panel has been installed at a cost of `6.92 lakh at the compound of the Block Panchayat.

The target has been set to generate 25 Kilowatt of electricity from the panels. Each day, the solar panels will generate 25 units of the electricity.

The average electricity consumption at the office is around 15 units per day.

The remaining electricity will be diverted to KSEB grid. An agreement was signed between KSEB and the Block Panchayat in this regard.

The Panchayat will be self-reliant in electricity generation and can generate revenue by providing electricity to KSEB.

Panels were installed by Ecomate Energy Solutions adhering to all the conditions laid by ANERT.