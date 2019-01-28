Laugh, clown, laugh!

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The austere, sombre atmosphere of Aster MedCity, Kochi, was broken impromptu the other day by antics and guffaws erupting at regular intervals induced by five people dressed in white, resplendent coats. Surely, white coats aren’t exactly unique in a hospital.

But white accompanied by red noses, hats, comical glasses, and makeup? Definitely a spectacle. Meet Dr Happy, Lolakutty and team. Or rather, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, Dr Rohini Rau, Shabeer Kallarakal, Vikas Rao and Egypth Dinesh, India’s first hospital clowns from The Little Theatre, India. The professionally trained clowns had arrived from Chennai to introduce the concept of ‘hospital clowning’, a first in Kerala.

A customary practice in countries such as the Europe and USA, hospital clowns are prime examples of laughter being the best medicine. Initiated by Patch Adams in 1970s, hospital clowns cater to the psychological and social needs of patients, especially children, and achieve a trusting and happy atmosphere, thereby creating a relaxed environment in an otherwise dread-filled one.

Introduced by Dr Aysha Rau, founder of The Little Theatre, four years ago, these hospital clowns have made their presence felt at the Government Children’s Hospital, Chennai, once a week since June 2015.

“We cater to children and the child inside an adult. It’s the best way to give back to society as actors,” says Krishnakumar, artistic director of The Little Theatre and a medical clown.

Rohini is the only doctor on the team. The rest are actors and trained medical clowns. “My mother Aysha started The Little Theatre 28 years ago. A doctor, she had been thinking of bringing healthcare and theatre altogether. Four years ago, she became friends with a course mate from the US, who was a hospital clown. Clown care made sense and she brought Hilary Chaplain, from the Big Apple Circus Clown Care Unit, New York, to India, She intensively trained 14 of us,” says Rohini. The medical clowns feel that laughter is just a small part of the process.

“It’s about receiving controlled reactions. We enact stories and do magic to restore control back to the patients, making them feel they’re in control of themselves. That’s where the healing starts - from the mind,” says Krishnakumar. Laughter releases endorphins, which are considered natural painkillers.

“The patient feels emotionally better and the endorphins make you heal quicker. Research shows that only a lesser amount of anaesthetics and painkillers is required if the patient is emotionally in a better place,” he continues.

Being a medical clown is no easy task. Rohini reveals that many couldn’t withstand the hospital environment. “One has to be very sensitive. Artistic ability and empathy is a must. I think it’s more necessary for being in the arts field than being a medical doctor.

But this helps. I tell the team which patients can be interacted with. Distraction therapy helps and there’s a positive impact on the patient’s health. In future, we’re hoping we can be an integrated part of the hospital,” says Rohini.

As the five-membered team walked through hospital hallways tending to children, it was evident that the effect created would echo through the hospital for days to come.