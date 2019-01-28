Making a mark with a sports theme song

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The journey of singer turned music composer Shruthi Sujesh has always been a riveting story. The singer who started learning music at the age of six has already shared stages with K J Yesudas and P Jayachandran. A music career filled with numerous katcheri performances is now taking a new turn as she penned and composed the theme song of Calicut Heroes, the Pro-Volleyball team.

"My life has always revolved around music. I have been studying music under Kanhangad Ramachandran sir since Class I. My heart always belonged to katcheri performances and had memorable experiences with legends like Dasettan and Jayachandran Sir. All those interactions have helped me evolve as a musician," says Shruthi.

The theme song launched at Kozhikode is sung by Shankar Mahadevan. "I believe music has no language barriers. Whichever be the format, it is your foundation in basics what matters. My grounding in Carnatic music gave me the flexibility to create the song. Though the song sounds like fusion, its root is based on raagas," says Shruthi.

Beacon Sports, the owners of Calicut Heroes, reached out to Shruthi after seeing her previous works. "They approached me to compose the signature music for the brand after seeing my theme work for Government Ayurvedic Medical College, Pariyaram. Later, the partnership evolved into the club song," she says.

Although she received a briefing from the owners about their vision, Shruthi went through numerous sports theme songs before setting out to create her piece. "The owners gave me a clear idea and made a detailed presentation about their plans. I tried to blend western elements in the music which is dominated by traditional instruments," says the singer who holds the position of B-grade artist at AIR Kozhikode.

In addition, the singer has performed at various temple concerts across the country. " It's the label of 'singer' which gave me the fame. During the Akashavani days, I had rendered my voice for about 75 recordings. I also wrote 10 Carnatic keerthanas with the help of my guru," she adds.

She founded 'Swasthi Music,' a platform to promote music, art and culture. "Nowadays, children are learning music just for the sake of it. If it is learnt in the right sense, music can act as a stress-buster. I'm trying to convey whatever I have gained so far. Currently, I manage 76 students along with taking music classes in Christ College, Bengaluru," says the singer who is looking forward to her future endeavours.