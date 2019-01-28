Home Cities Kochi

Migrant worker held from Angamaly for ganja peddling

The Excise sleuths arrested an Odisha native with about one kg of ganja from Angamaly.

Published: 28th January 2019 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Excise sleuths arrested an Odisha native with about one kg of ganja from Angamaly. Sudarsan Naik, 39, a native of Puri, landed in custody when he arrived at Angamaly railway station premises for selling the contraband.

According to the officers, 1.070 kg ganja was recovered from his possession.

“Sudarsan Naik, who arrived in Kerala a year ago, was working as a helper in a cement company. He used to bring ganja from Odisha during his visits to his native place.

“He used to sell it for Rs 20,000 per kg. The accused is not involved in the distribution of the drug in small packets like other migrant workers. But he sells it as one kg or 500 gm portions. His customers are mainly migrant workers. A sum of Rs 2,300 and a bag used for ganja peddling were also recovered,” said an officer.

The accused was later produced before Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court which remanded him to judicial custody.

