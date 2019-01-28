Musical balm for General Hosp patients

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Naipunnya Public School at Trikkakara became the newest participant at the weekly ‘Arts and Medicine’ music show, held the other day at Ernakulam General Hospital. An initiative of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, in association with Mehboob Memorial Orchestra, it was the 252nd episode of the all-Wednesday programme. It brings interactive and live music sessions to hospital premises with the aim of providing solace to patients.

Francis K A, principal of Naipunnya Public School, handed over a cheque to the RMO for the hospital’s oncology department. The school’s director, Fr Paul Meladath, was present.The troupe is aptly named ‘Nanma’, going by their inclination for charity. Seven students of Naipunnya, backed by their music teachers, rendered balmy songs that suited the occasion. The parents included noted singers Minmini (of Chinna Chinna Aasai fame), her husband Joy Mathew, Idea Star singer Joby John, Dhanya and Radha Lakshmi.

There were 16 songs in Malayalam, and one ditty each in Tamil and Hindi.

Naipunnya teacher Ammini Tomy, coordinator of ‘Nanma’, said the students (from classes third to tenth) were given a careful choice of songs. “When it comes to performing for the enjoyment of others, the students display great zeal and confidence,” she said.

Minmini opened the show with ‘Lokam muzhuvan sukham pakaraan,’ and concluded with another hit ‘Akale neelakasham,’ which hoped for brighter days.