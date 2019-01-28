NGT declines to give clean chit for Kochi's Brahmapuram waste treatment plant

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation may be relieved that the Regional Monitoring Committee (RMC-South) of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed satisfaction over the functioning of Brahmapuram waste treatment plant.

However, as things stand, the plant will be a 'ticking time bomb' for the civic body, as the NGT will keep close watch over it on the Brahmapuram issue.

“Though we are satisfied with the State Government's and Kochi Corporation's efforts, we have not given a clean chit to the latter in the issue. Several things need to be done at the plant. An initiative has started to reach to the zero waste concept," RMC-chairperson P Jyothimani told reporters after the fifth review meeting held here on Friday.

The RMC will submit a report to the national committee on the Brahmapuram plant within a week.

“The state government efficiently intervened to resolve the issue at Brahmapuram. The Corporation officers also did a good job. They have already started treating 'legacy waste' and solid waste. It is a beginning and there should be progress in the coming days. Kochi is in the list of India's cleanest cities,” Jyothimani said.

He also appreciated the door-to-door collection method adopted by the Corporation and urged other local bodies to follow it. The RMC visited a few apartments in the city to evaluate the waste collection method.

“The Corporation has to ensure the waste is sent to the plant in a covered vehicle and waste segregation is done at source,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jyothimani said the NGT will appoint chairpersons for the state-level monitoring committees in each state.

“Justice A V Ramakrishnapillai has been appointed as the chairperson for Kerala and will take charge on February 16,” he said. “This will allow close monitoring of the states' environment-related issues and implementation of remedial measures,” he said.

