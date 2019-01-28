Perfect hit! Kerala Cricket Association to take over Paravoor Municipal Ground in Kochi 

Princy Alexander By

KOCHI: The Paravoor Municipality, which has gifted some of the state's most prolific sportsmen, will soon mark its place on the sporting map of Kerala.

If all goes well, the Municipal

Stadium Ground, functioning under the municipality, will soon be leased out to the Kerala Cricket Association, for a period of 15 years. According to VD Satheesan MLA, the stadium, spread across three acres of land, will receive an artificial turf and other modern amenities which is expected to give cricket a boost.

"The stadium is currently in a dilapidated condition which is why the project was mooted. With the MLA backing the move, we approached the KCA authorities to talk about developing the stadium. Though they had initially wanted to lease the land for 30 years, it has been mutually agreed to hand over the land to the KCA for 15 years. An agreement will be made soon and the stadium will be handed over to the cricket academy," said North Paravoor Municipal chairperson Ramesh D Kurup.

Ramesh said the municipality does not have sufficient funds for the upkeep of the stadium.

"Though a few sporting events are held on a monthly basis, it is yet to become a full-fledged area for sports. We have been receiving several complaints that the stadium is not being maintained. As per plans, it will serve as a multi-purpose stadium though the focus will be given to cricket. It will also be developed into a ground for Sevens football. Maintenance is expensive which will also be undertaken by the KCA. A sum of Rs 5 crore is the estimate for the development of the stadium," he said.

KCA official Jayesh George said the stadium will be made into a first-class cricket ground.

A few football teams and coaches who practice at the ground regularly have expressed fears whether they will be forced to look for ground elsewhere.

"The stadium is currently used by locals to play football. We have taken their plea into consideration and have decided to demarcate an area within the stadium so that they can practice. This portion will continue to remain under the municipality," he said.

badminton ground

The Sports Council has already earmarked 25 cents of land for a shuttle ground under North Paravoor municipality.

The work is expected to take off soon. The ground at the Govt Boys High School will be developed into a basketball court, while another space will be utilised for track events.

Volleyball ground

Famously known as FACT Pappan, T D Joseph who brought several laurels to the state, before his untimely death, rose his way to the top of his volleyball career from the St Philomina School in Koonammavu, Varappuzha. Volleyball is one of the most talked about and played sports in the area even today.

"Most of the small grounds in and around Paravoor is being utilised to play volleyball. However, there are no proper amenities. We are planning to develop the ground at the Government Girls High School into a volleyball area, A sum of Rs 8 lakh has been estimated for the project," Ramesh said.