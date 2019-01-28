Home Cities Kochi

The relatable side of happily ever after

While Hestin Jose Joseph did the cinematography, Neil Sebastian did the background score for the short film. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “If I should call you up, invest a dime
And you say you belong to me and ease my mind
Imagine how the world could be, so very fine
So happy together...”

The phone on the bed is belting out The Turtles’ classic song, signalling an incoming call. Contrary to the cheesy lines, you can slice the tension in the air. Seeming to read the viewers’ mind, a woman is seen slicing and chopping vegetables in the kitchen while a man puts on a T-shirt in another room. Even though he enters the kitchen, she doesn’t acknowledge his presence.

Vineeth Viswam and
Dini Satheesan, the
actors of the short
film

The man notices it as well. This is the opening scene in the short film ‘Happy Together’, which was released on January 26. 
“The song and the situation at hand contradict each other. But when you look at the context, it is really funny,” says Anuradha Indira, director, writer and editor of the film. 

The 13-minute-long video revolves around an argument between a young IT couple. “It is largely based on the conversations I have heard my friends have with their partners and spouses. An argument regarding the man consuming alcohol seemed to be a relatable idea,” says the Bengaluru-based Anuradha. 
Vineeth Vishwam and Dini Satheeshan donned the main roles in the film. Produced by Anuradha and her friends, it was shot in two days in an apartment in Bengaluru. 

As for Anuradha, who was the assistant director for Allu Ramenran which will be released on February 1, she will soon don the same role for director Don Palathara’s next film. “I will also assist another film which has not yet been announced,” says Anuradha.

