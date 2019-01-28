Used books get a fresh lease of e-life

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Second-hand bookshops have continued to be a boon to book lovers. But are these ‘second books’ books accessible to everyone? Although there are many small bookstalls that sell second-hand books, readers often have to limit their reading according to the availability of books.

To create easier access to second-hand books and encourage reading habit among students, a team of engineering graduates from Kozhikode has brought out ‘Entebook’, a digital platform to access used books.

A year since its inception, the startup has been actively involved in buying and selling used books to people. To expand their market offline, they are conducting a book fair at YMCA Hall on Wednesday featuring a collection of more than 20,000 books.

Most of the books were brought by individuals and organisations, some were donated by people and some were even imported. The startup is also providing a platform to new writers who want to sell their books.