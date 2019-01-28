Wonderla Holidays Ltd third-quarter net up 20 per cent

By Express News Service

KOCHI: India’s leading amusement park operator Wonderla Holidays Ltd has achieved a 20 per cent increase in net revenue during the third quarter of the financial year ended on December 31, 2018.

The net revenue stood at Rs 78.63 crore on December 31 as against Rs 65.37 crore during the corresponding period last year.

The net revenue has increased by 81.34 per cent compared to Rs 43.36 crore achieved during the second quarter of the current fiscal.

The third quarter witnessed a strong revival of Kochi Park in both footfall and revenue after the second quarter, which witnessed a devastating flood in Kerala.

The net revenue for the nine months’ period stood at Rs 228.11 crore as against Rs 221.96 crore registered during the corresponding period last year.