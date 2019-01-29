Home Cities Kochi

An honour well deserved

By Princy Alexander
KOCHI: In 1965, a young soldier from Amini, a small island in Lakshadweep, died during the Indo-Pak war. Being the first native to serve in the army from the island, his contributions in the war didn't go unnoticed. However, it hardly received the recognition it deserved, until recently. In honour of Muthu Koya's dedication to his country, the Lakshadweep District Administration in association with the Tourism Department has brought out a documentary 'Muthu Bulakku' to commemorate the braveheart who died at the age of 26.

The district administration took the ceremony a little further and even observed a festival in his honour. Most recently, the Government Senior Secondary School at Amini was renamed as the Shaheed Jawan Muthu Koya Memorial Government Senior School after the man who made the island proud.

Dhahalan, who directed 'Muthu Bulakku' said the documentary comprises interviews with people who studied with him during his school days. "We were able to trace a few of his classmates who studied with him till Class IV at the Govt SS School in Amini. This was in the 1940s when Lakshadweep islands were yet to witness a lot of progress. Education was very limited during that period. Since his family wanted to educate him further, they put him at the CMC Boys School in Elathur in Kozhikode, where he studied till Class X. The teachers and staff at the school in Elathur were very fond of him and were also immensely helpful in doling out information about his past life. He was always an ambitious student who was good at studies," said Dhahalan. The 19- minute documentary also delves into the lives of his family and how they remembered him.

"Muthu Koya's parents have passed away. He was engaged to be married before he was posted as part of war duties. However, we were able to talk to many of his cousins. They were very emotional and happy that the district administration decided to do a film on Muthu Koya. It was quite difficult to trace his photos since cameras were a rarity then on the island. However, we received a photo of him during his war days which was handed over to Muthu Koya's family by the army personnel. We used this picture for the documentary," said Dhahalan.

According to him, the documentary served as an eye-opener to the people of Lakshadweep, especially residents of Amini island. "There is a sculpture in his name at the island, but nobody really knew about his past like how he was offered a job in the Agricultural Department as a field man but declined it because he was interested in serving the army. He had specifically gone to Pune to study a course to become a wireless operator. After the documentary was screened at the festival, many people approached us and told it was very informative," said Dhahalan.

