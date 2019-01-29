Home Cities Kochi

‘Buddy project’ to help bullied kids launched at Sacred Hearts School 

The project is the brainchild of Archana Ravi, first runners-up, Miss Super Globe International 2018.

Published: 29th January 2019

Kerala Blasters and India defender Sandesh Jhingan along with singer Vijay Yesudas and actors Arjun Ashokan, Niranjana Anoop, Aparna Balamurali and Rajisha Vijayan at the launch of ‘Buddy Project’ at Sacred Hearts School, Thevara, on Monday | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Does bullying at school scare your child? There is help at hand, the Buddy Project. Buddy Project is an organisation against bullying, with an aim to address problems faced by bullied children in schools and society. The project was launched at Sacred Hearts School, Kochi, on Monday.

The project is the brainchild of Archana Ravi, first runners-up, Miss Super Globe International 2018. During the event, she recounted the travails she faced at school owing to bullying from her classmates and teachers, mostly owing to her passion for anchoring events. Bullied at the tender and impressionable age of fourteen, and with no true friend to open her heart out to, memories of those horrid schooldays still fill her with distaste.

“I had no one to talk to and share my feelings, parents will not be able to do much rather than talk with the authorities. Even after several incidents of mental and physical tortures, I changed my school after 10th standard. My life here at Sacred Hearts paved the way for my dreams and their support helped me in my modelling career,” said Archana.

With the Buddy Project, we aim to become the always-there buddy of any child who faces bullying in society. “We have a toll-free contact number, with which we will always come to the rescue of children who contact us. We also intend to visit and conduct programmes in all the schools and mark them anti-bullying zones,” she added.The project has 70 volunteers at present. The logo of Buddy project was launched by footballer Sandesh Jhingan, Kerala Blasters and Indian team defender. Asha Ravi, mother of Archana Ravi, Singer Vijay Yesudas, actors Aparna Balamurali, Niranjana Anoop, Rajesha Vijayan, and Arjun Ashokan were also present at the event.The official website launch of the Buddy project also took place at the event. The actors conveyed their happiness to be part of the initiative. 

