Celebrating the anniversary of a hobby studio

By Express News Service

KOCHI: From Madhubani and mural paintings to eco-friendly products such as hand bags made from jute and waste products, the anniversary sale of ‘S G Workout and Hobby Studio’ comprises a wide range of affordable products.

Sisters R S Lakshmi Gayathri and Sindhukumari Arun gave up teaching careers to pursue their passion in art. They have also been conducting classes in art and fashion designing . Both the entrepreneurs who were teachers at the Good Shepherd and Le’cole Chempaka, realised that there was more to explore in art. That lead to giving up their professions to pursue their full-time passion in art. “This is an anniversary sale where we are displaying products ranging from accessories to clothing. Discounts are also available for handmade collections of mirror works and murals,” said Lakshmi, co-founder.

The hobby studio which began last year, has about 13 children who are given classes in art and crafts, karate, bharatanatyam and Carnatic music. Lakshmi says, “We started classes for stay-at-home mothers and for this we recruited experienced teachers.”

Besides paintings, there is also a display of handmade jewellery and latest trends. “Classes are given in pottery, bottle decoration and fabric designing,” adds Lakshmi.