Home Cities Kochi

Celebrating the anniversary of a hobby studio

Sisters R S Lakshmi Gayathri and Sindhukumari Arun gave up teaching careers to pursue their passion in art.

Published: 29th January 2019 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: From Madhubani and mural paintings to eco-friendly products such as hand bags made from jute and waste products, the anniversary sale of  ‘S G Workout and Hobby Studio’ comprises a wide range of affordable products.

Sisters R S Lakshmi Gayathri and Sindhukumari Arun gave up teaching careers to pursue their passion in art.  They have also been conducting classes in art and fashion designing . Both the entrepreneurs who were teachers at the Good Shepherd and Le’cole Chempaka, realised that there was more to explore in art. That lead to giving up their professions to pursue their full-time passion in art. “This is an anniversary sale where we are displaying products ranging from accessories to clothing. Discounts are also available for handmade collections of  mirror works and murals,” said Lakshmi, co-founder.

The hobby studio which began last year, has about 13 children who are given classes in art and crafts, karate, bharatanatyam and Carnatic music. Lakshmi says, “We started classes for stay-at-home mothers and for this we recruited experienced teachers.”

Besides paintings, there is also a display of handmade jewellery and latest trends. “Classes are given in pottery, bottle decoration and fabric designing,” adds Lakshmi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp