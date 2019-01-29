First accused in Nedumbassery human trafficking case gets bail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI Court in Kochi on Monday granted bail to the first accused in the Nedumbassery human trafficking case. Suresh K V, a native of Valappad in Thrissur and the first accused in the case, was granted bail following a directive by Kerala High Court.

The CBI Court executed the bail after the accused presented two solvent sureties, Rs 1-lakh bond and deposited Rs 15,000 with the court.

The CBI Court had in February 2018 sentenced Suresh to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) in the case. The court had awarded RI to seven accused persons in the case.