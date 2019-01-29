Home Cities Kochi

Hopes soar ahead of Kerala state budget

Kerala's commercial capital has always reared to grow beyond its boundaries, though the support it has received has never been promising.

Published: 29th January 2019 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala's commercial capital has always reared to grow beyond its boundaries, though the support it has received has never been promising. With another state budget lined up, Express talks to various stakeholders on what Kochi hopes to receive this year while also exploring the status of past promises.
 
Transportation

Despite being the hub of national and international projects, Kochi's infrastructure development has always been caught in red-tape and land acquisition struggles. Experts say there is a need to decongest city roads by giving a thrust to alternative transporation including waterways and trains. This will also help in reducing the pollution level. 

"Instead of announcing big-ticket infrastructure projects, the government should prioritise on maintaining quality standards of existing city roads. The funds should be allocated for pedestrianisation, street furniture and junction improvement. In addition, parallel roads like Thammanam-Pullepady Road, Chilavannur Bund Road and Goshree Chathiyath Road should be developed. More investment should be pooled on water transport. Land acquisition for doubling of rail lines between Ettumanoor and Chingavanam should also be considered," said D Dhanuraj, Chairman, Centre for Public Policy and Research.

Though the modernisation of the KSRTC bus stand  was announced in the previous budget, many raise questions on its viability when the expansion of the Vytila Mobility Hub is the future. "As we have a core hub, we should focus on developing transit terminals to decentralise the bus transport system. Financial assistance for converting private buses to CNG or LNG format will also help the city in the long run. Fund allocation for Kerala Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) will also be a path-breaker for Kochi," he said.

Tourism

The Vypeen-Munambam beach corridor, boat race at Marine Drive among others are some of the projects which need a boost this year.

"Vypeen-Munambam beach corridor is being delayed due to land acquisition issues. We have been seeking permission from Kochi Port Trust to use their land for the project. Construction constraints regarding CRZ regulations is also a challenge. Though the boat race was scheduled to commence last year, it was delayed due to the floods. We are expecting government support for the project in the coming months. In addition, we are aiming to complete the Chinese fishing net development project soon," K P Nandakumar, Joint Director, Tourism Department.

Fisheries

With a slew of disasters including Cyclone Ockhi and the floods playing havoc on their lives, the fisheries sector is keeping their fingers crossed that the government will give them their due this year. The previous budget had focused on the Rs 300-crore  rehabilitation and remodelling of the coastal belt in the district which includes the Chellanam-Kannamali stretch.

"We have submitted proposals for inland aquaculture which include open water farming, cage farming and brackish water farming. Freshwater fish farming will be implemented in Angamali, Mulanthuruthy and Aluva by utilising unused ponds in the region. Joint ventures with Kudumbashree by converting private ponds will also be implemented," said Mahesh Kumar, deputy director of Fisheries, Ernakulam.

Business

The business sector, which also faced one of the worst times this year, is burdened owing to the proposal to levy 1% cess on Goods and Service Tax (GST) in the state. Experts hope a special package will be announced to help small scale businessmen.

"The cess will be an additional burden to the customers and lead to inflation across the state. Either the state should do away the proposal or implement it only in the B2C sector," said V A Yousuf president,

Kerala Merchants' Chamber of Commerce.  N M Sharafudeen, vice chairman, Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry also echoed a similar sentiment.

"Despite contributing 42% to the Kerala economy, many Kochi merchants are struggling to meet both ends post-floods. A package focusing on grassroots level merchants should also be implemented with immediate effect,"he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala state budget 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp