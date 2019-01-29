‘I am an accidental writer’

Steena Das By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “Kadhaneram was one of the most beautiful evenings of my life,” says author V R Sudheesh, who won the Bala Sahitya Award of the year 2017 for his book, ‘Kurukkan Mashinte School’. He spoke on his writing journey in ‘Kadhaneram’, an event organised by Prasanth Narayanan’s Kalam Acting School.

“The audience didn’t ask me questions, instead they narrated their experiences reading my novels and short stories. I didn’t expect a lot of people participating in a programme held at a small village like Kannammoola,” he says.

The students at Kalam performed the theatre play ‘Maya’, one among Sudheesh’s masterpieces. “Maya is comparatively a difficult piece of novelette that cannot be given life on a stage. But the students at Kalam breathed life to it which narrates the interaction of a couple on social media,” says Sudheesh.

Maya is inspired by a real life incident that happened in Sudheesh’s life. It talks about his love story which lasted for a year-and-half. The couple had purely interacted on social media. Later they switched over to the phone. But their relationship did not last long as Maya passed away due to cancer.

“I haven’t met Maya in real life. I always wanted to but fate chose otherwise. I wrote the novel ‘Maya’ to emerge from the shroud of depression that enveloped me after her death. Seeing it onstage gave me goosebumps,” says the author. On his writing journey he says, “I’m an accidental writer. I wanted to pursue music but somehow I ended up writing. One could say that my love for music helped me to write.”

He began writing at the age of 13 and has authored 380 short stories. Sudheesh does not adhere to writing style in particular but the novels of modernist writers have been a strong influence on him. “I write as per the story’s requirement. The story in itself demands a mode of communication. For example, ‘Maya’, required the language of love and social media jargon,” he continues.

Sudheesh feels that students now do not invest enough time to read or write. “Back in our age, colleagues and friends would read our articles and motivate us to write more. Even most teachers do not have enough knowledge of Malayalam literature,” he says.

Currently, the author is part of the Malayalam faculty at Chelannur Sree Narayana Guru College. He won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in the year 2014 for the short story ‘Bhavanbedhanam’.