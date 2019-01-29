Kochi Metro Rail to launch ‘Data Innovation Challenge’ to improve public transit connectivity

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In its efforts to seek possible innovative solutions to improve public transit connectivity, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will launch a ‘Data Innovation Challenge’ here on Wednesday.

It seeks to bring together ideas from technology providers, mobility entrepreneurs, NGOs, developers, city and transport planners and students to create solutions for bridging gaps in multi-modal integration, seamless commuting and customer experience by enabling greater data-centric decision making by the transit operators and the city administration.

“We envision the Metro to be the cornerstone of the city transport system and the use of data is key to ensure an ecosystem for better innovation and informed interventions in public transportation systems. Through Data Innovation Challenge, we intend to find innovative ways of utilising the vast data to the advantage of the public as well as transit operators in ensuring a sustainable commuter-friendly transit ecosystem in the city,” said KMRL managing director A P M Mohammed Hanish.

The Data Innovation Challenge aims to help provide Kochi commuters with greater ease of movement throughout the city, while also assisting transit agencies in improving their operational efficiency. Through the data challenge, the KMRL will collaborate with various stakeholders in Kochi, including the state government, public agencies, and mobility enterprises.

He said the KMRL always recognises the criticality of transport service integration in the city in accessing education and economic opportunities and is in constant pursuit of improving its services.

“To further this goal, the agency through its open data policy has made standardised metro information available for all. Data access can potentially trigger an ecosystem of innovation. The Data Innovation Challenge will continue to build upon the KMRL’s open data policy in pursuit to make mobility services more accessible to commuters,” he said.

The programme is being launched with the technical and logistical support of the World Resources Institute (WRI) India Ross Center for Sustainable Cities and Toyota Mobility Foundation. T

he inaugural ceremony will be held at 10 am at IBIS Hotel, MG Road, Kochi.