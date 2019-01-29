LMV licence holders can drive transport vehicle: Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday held that a person having a licence to drive light motor vehicles (LMV) should be granted authorisation to drive a transport vehicle, provided the gross vehicle weight does not exceed 7,500 kg.

The court issued the order on a batch of petitions challenging the decision of the Tirur Regional Transport Officer denying endorsement in the petitioners’ driving licences authorising them to drive transport vehicles.

The authorisation has not been issued for the reason that the applicants have not passed Class VIII.

According to the petitioners, the insistence on passing Class VIII was unreasonable.

Opposing the petitions, the government pleader submitted since the petitioners do not satisfy the qualification of a pass in Class VIII, no authorisation permitting them to drive a transport vehicle could be granted.