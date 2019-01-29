‘M Padmakumar will helm Mamankam’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It seems the controversies surrounding actor Mammootty’s magnum opus ‘Mamankam’ is not going to end soon. In the latest development related to the project, which was in the news since its launch following a rift between producer and director, it was confirmed that M Padmakumar will replace Sajeev Pillai as the director of the movie.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the producer of the movie Venu Kunnappilly of Kavya Films said Sajeev Pillai will no longer be a part of the movie. “We have noticed various attempts made by Sajeev to tarnish the image of the production house. We will initiate legal proceedings against Sajeev,” Venu said.

Mamankam, the shooting of which was launched in 2017 landed into controversy after the rumours related to the alleged rift between producer Venu Kunnappilly and director Sajeev Pillai floated. The project, announced with much fanfare, had even the lead actor Mammootty praising the script penned by Sajeev himself.

However, as per the initial rumours, the producer was said to be totally unhappy over the completed portions of the movie.Following the scheduled break, the film landed in further controversy as some of the major technicians and the young actor Dhruvan were removed by the production house. The director said that it was without his knowledge that the crew members and the actor were replaced.

Meanwhile, FEFKA office-bearers had earlier said that they were unable to intervene in the issue as Sajeev Pillai had kept them in the dark on the the legal notice he had sent to the producer.Meanwhile, various personalities from the film fraternity including Resul Pookkutty came up in support of Sajeev Pillai.

Sajeev Pillai is yet to respond to the allegations raised by Venu Kunnappilly. Venu in his statement said he has received the legal notice sent by Sajeev Pillai on January 16. The producer said that Padmakumar will be assisted by some of the renowned technicians in completing the movie. Manoj Pillai will be the new cameraman of the film.