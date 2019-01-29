Home Cities Kochi

Move over plastic! It's minimal living from now on, say students

A video of residents dumping plastic waste from a bridge back into the river at Kalady shocked the collective conscience of Malayalees during the floods.

Mayor Soumini Jain at a stall set up at St Teresa's College

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A video of residents dumping plastic waste from a bridge back into the river at Kalady shocked the collective conscience of Malayalees during the floods. The plastic waste was thrown up by the river when waters rose above permissible levels. However, what was disheartening was to witness the waste being dumped back into the river. The viral video had evoked a wave of sentiments across the state. Taking a meaningful message to the masses are the final years students of the Department of Communicative English, St Teresa's College (Autonomous), Ernakulam who have come up with their PR Campaign on waste. Titled Project Zero - Waste Free Living, the students aim to spread awareness on protecting mother nature. As part of the campaign, a mini flea market 'Eco-Cetera' inaugurated by Mayor Soumini Jain was also held on Monday.  

"We realised there is a need for awareness on why people should switch to a zero-waste lifestyle. This does not equate to avoiding plastic but it helps one think twice before purchasing it," said Deepti, a final year Communicative English student. She stressed on the importance of adopting a minimalist lifestyle. "Introspection is required. Using alternatives will change the quality of life. There is an immediate urgency to switch," she said.

With respect to Project Zero, awareness sessions were conducted in various institutions by personalities from various walks of life. The campaign has had a reach of over 1000 students at six institutions.
As a fundraiser, 'Crumbs and Curries', a food stall was set up at the college last month where ethical alternatives to plastic were used for food packaging. 'Eco-Cetera' comprised stalls that displayed eco-friendly products, ranging from bio-degradable sanitary pads to clay magnets and key chains.
"The flea market was conducted to encourage brands with eco-friendly products. This is the need of the hour. The sessions do not stop with the end of the campaign. This is something which requires a long-term involvement," said Saumya John, HOD.

