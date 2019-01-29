Passionate about road tripping? well ... the club's here

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Road Trippers Club, a travellers' community launched its Kochi chapter the other day. The group mainly focuses on organising road trips and drive events for clubs and individuals. The club currently exists in 13 cities across the country, namely Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bangalore, Guwahati, Kolkata, Bhopal, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Indore and Chennai offers a unique experience to the travel buffs in the city.

“Our chapters have its own scout to coordinate activities. Johann Binny Kuruvilla will handle the activities of Road Trippers Club's Kochi Chapter. All those interested and passionate about road trips are welcome to join us. our mission is quite simple – Get those who like to go on road trips together and provide as much fun as we can," Vineet Rajan, founding member, Road Trippers Club.

The club founded by a group of passionate road-trippers aims at enabling people to discover new places, people and experiences.

The platform helps the travellers to come together and pool for a car to go for a trip across India. Interested indivuals can visit: www.roadtrippersclub.com