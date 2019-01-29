Setting a benchmark for inspiration

Home Cities Kochi

The school which became aided in 1995 is managed by a governing body of an 18-member-committee constituted by the CSI Marthoma church.  

Published: 29th January 2019

By Archana Radhakrishnan
KOCHI: Kerala Blind School Society (KBBS), Aluva has proved that disability will not be a deterrent in achieving one's dream by bagging the overall championship once again in the state special school fair held at Kasargod. The school, established in 1962, has been winning the coveted title every year and hasn't given away the first place in the state-level band competition for the last 21 years.

"Our school has set a benchmark by winning many laurels at the national level. Recently, a student secured third place in All India Reading competition held in  Delhi on the World Braille Day," said Jiji  Vargheese, principal, KBBS.  

Currently, the school has more than a hundred students and 22 staffs in total. In order to get admission, the student has to submit a medical disability certificate which proves they are visually impaired above 40%.
Apart from teaching curriculum based on state syllabus, the school focuses on improving reading and writing skills in Braille. It also provides orientation and mobility training to encourage students to explore the world. The school also have instructors for craft, music, band, and physical training.

"We follow the ratio of one teacher for five students to actively engage them in different activities. With continuous efforts, we have won the ever-rolling trophy in sports competition for disabled students, organised by Lions club," added Jiji.

Recently, Larsen & Toubro developed a Hi-Tech class worth `55 lakhs in the school as part of their CSR initiatives.

