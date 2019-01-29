Home Cities Kochi

Unsegregated waste hitherto unwelcome, says Kochi Corporation

Though the civic body had been trying to implement the segregation rule, with the public refusing to play ball the efforts came a cropper.

Published: 29th January 2019

Non-segregated waste dumped at Kalamassery dumping yard | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming down heavily on denizens, who continue to mix biodegradable waste with non-biodegradable plastic refuse despite repeated reminders, the civic body has finally decided to compulsorily enforce waste segregation within the city limits.

Mayor Soumini Jain said hitherto unsegregated waste will not be collected by the Corporation.

Though the civic body had been trying to implement the segregation rule, with the public refusing to play ball the efforts came a cropper. It is the National Green Tribunal(NGT) team’s visit to the Brahmapuram plant and its directive to strictly implement  waste segregation in the city which proved the last straw to the civic body

“Waste will not be collected from homes unless it is segregated. The Corporation will strictly enforce the segregation of waste at source,”the Mayor told a function at St Teresa’s College here on Monday.

“The Brahmapuram waste treatment plant here is constantly engaged in efforts to develop the capability to deal with massive quantities of waste generated in the city. The public also has to support waste treatment activities by segregating waste at home itself,” Jain said.

“Even when people segregate waste, they often wrap biodegradable waste in plastic bags before disposing it. This should change. People should start supporting the Corporation,” the Mayor said.

Though the Corporation heaved a sigh of relief with the NGT Regional Monitoring Committee (RMC-South) expressing satisfaction at the functioning of Brahmapuram plant, the waste disposal at the plant still remains a ticking time bomb for the civic body.

If the Corporation fails to clear the waste menace at the plant in the coming year, it will invite negative remarks from the NGT.

Since around 10 local bodies rely on the Brahmapuram plant for waste disposal, any adverse review of the plant’s functioning will torpedo the local bodies waste management practices.

