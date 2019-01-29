'What happened to the custard apples I sent by Speedpost?'

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When K K Sharada Kunjamma packed freshly plucked custard apples to send them to her son residing in Bengaluru, little did she imagine that the package will go missing! The parcel which was sent on December 12, 2018, is yet to arrive at its destination and to date, nobody knows what happened to it.

"My brother loves custard apples, so, when my mother happened to get some, all she could think of was to get them to him someway or the other. But we have no idea as to what happened to the parcel. We had tried tracking the package, but couldn't. It is as if such a parcel never even existed," said K G Harikumar.

According to him, the package was sent from the speed post counter of the Perumbavoor Head Post Office.

Harikumar has all the documents proving where the parcel was sent from and also the dispatch number. "We paid Rs 495.60 for the parcel weighing 6,110 gm and sent it through the speed post instead of the private courier believing that it would reach the destination quickly," he said.

Since the package contained perishable goods, it was important that it reached the destination within a stipulated period of time. "However, more than a month has passed since the package was dispatched. The fruits would have been spoilt by now," he said.

Even though Sharada Kunjamma sent several complaints to the authorities, no headway has been made so far. "We sent letters to the authorities concerned but neither have they done anything to retrieve the parcel or compensate us. This is probably why people prefer private couriers to speed post. At least they have accountability," said Harikumar.

Several complaints on a similar manner are received on a daily basis at nearly every post office, said an officer with the postal department under the condition of anonymity."The reasons may vary. But we do receive such complaints. However, the number of people using the speed post facility of the Department of Posts is high. Parcels get misplaced due to technical glitches or human error during transportation," he said.

According to him, after the new software was installed in post offices, people have been approaching them complaining about the inability to track the packages. "In the new software, even though the post offices can track the parcels, the customers are unable to do so when they log into the website. We don't what the issue is but the tracking doesn't get reflected in the website. So, if customers want to know the progress of their parcel, they need to contact the respective post offices," he said.

However, in Harikumar's case, even the post office is expressing helplessness. Today when the Department of Posts is facing stiff competition from private parties and it is trying to move away from its snail mail image, issues like these are sure to affect its image.